Moodys (MCO) Position Has Lifted by Crestwood Capital Management Lp; Horizon Investment Services Has Decreased Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $404,768 as Stock Rose

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 31.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 4,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 16,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 12,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $203.56. About 431,480 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S ON SERBIA – EXPECTS GROWTH TO ACCELERATE TO 3.0% IN 2018 AND 3.5% IN 2019, SUPPORTED BY PRIVATE CONSUMPTION AS PRIVATE SECTOR EMPLOYMENT EXPANDS; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Rating Actions On Spanish Banks; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS THAT US RESTRICTIONS ON TECHNOLOGY TRANSFERS AND CHINESE INVESTMENT COULD DISRUPT CHINA’S NEAR-TERM DEVELOPMENT OF ITS TECH SECTORS; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Local Currency Deposit Ratings Of Golomt Bank And Trade And Development Bank Of Mongolia To B3; Concludes Review; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cyrela Brazil Realty Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Corporation to Present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15, 2018 in London; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CLOVER MERGER SUB CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DIRECT IMPACT OF PROPOSED U.S. TARIFFS ON GROWTH AND EXPORTS OUTSIDE U.S. WILL BE SMALL; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To $100.9 Million Of Re-performing Rmbs Issued By Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-5; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Officine Maccaferri’s Rating Outlook To Stable; All Ratings Affirmed

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,738 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

