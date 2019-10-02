Moodys (MCO) Market Value Rose While Ycg Has Increased Stake by $409,052; Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holding Boosted by Sprott Inc

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 2,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 215,598 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.32 million, up from 213,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $200.38. About 110,345 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Madison Local School Dist. (Lake County), Oh’s Go To A3; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Penta Clo 4 Designated Activity Company; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook to Positive on All Ratings of Allied Irish Banks and Assigns (P) Ba2 Rating to Holding Co Senior Program; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL TO A2; PLACES RATINGS; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S REPORTS INVESTMENT IN QUANTCUBE, AI-BASED PREDICTIVE AN; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews China Huiyuan Juice For Downgrade; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UBS GROUP AG’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE,; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 212,648 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.76M, up from 203,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 125,634 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,000 shares to 35,610 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 265,780 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 47,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 555,105 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited has 0.02% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Enterprise Services accumulated 190 shares. Utd Cap Advisers holds 0.01% or 21,642 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Reilly Fin Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 519 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 385,228 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Co holds 161,745 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund has 0.29% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 33,600 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.05% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 115,149 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 94,000 shares.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.