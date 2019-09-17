Moodys (MCO) Market Value Rose While Stanley Capital Management Cut Stake by $897,000; Pg&E (PCG) Position Lifted by Jet Capital Investors L P

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 43,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45 million, down from 47,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $216.27. About 184,569 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS NORTHWESTERN TO Baa2 FROM Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades To Aa2 The Oregon Bond Bank’s Revenue Bonds; 14/03/2018 – IBERDROLA FINANZAS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s removes the ratings on certain CUSlPs of Payne County Independent School District 56 (Perkins-Tryon), OK, Combined Purpose Building Bonds of 2018; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Penta Clo 4 Designated Activity Company; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Pontiac City School District, Ml to B2; outlook stable; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DOWNGRADED FOREIGN AND LOCAL CURRENCY LONG-TERM ISSUER RATINGS AND FOREIGN CURRENCY SENIOR UNSECURED RATING OF GOVERNMENT OF ANGOLA TO B3; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two And Affirms Six Classes Of Jpmcc 2004-C2

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 288% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 970,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.23 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 2.32 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.71 million for 27.45 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

