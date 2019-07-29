Moodys (MCO) Market Valuation Rose While Salzman & Company Cut Stake; As Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Value Rose, Greenhaven Associates Has Cut Holding by $1.32 Million

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $201.68. About 307,717 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B2 Rating To Jiangsu Zhongnan; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms CHG Healthcare Services’ B2 Corporate Family and B2-PD Probability of Default Ratings; 09/05/2018 – Takeda Debt Rating Cut by Moody’s on $62 Billion Shire Deal (1); 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATINGS TO BMW CANADA AUTO TRUST; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES GRAINGER’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO A3,; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Rating To Si Chuan Province Juyang Group Ltd’s Secured Usd Notes; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S SEES POLAND’S BROAD DEFICIT AT 2.3% IN 2019: PAP; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ARTESYN EMBEDDED TECHNOLOGIES, CFR TO B3,; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 36,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.34M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.05 million, down from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 2.07 million shares traded or 34.48% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Profit Falls on Higher Charges, Smaller Margin; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES THIRD-QUARTER ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF 23.4% OF REVENUES; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Toll Brothers Holds ‘Strong And Flexible Position,’ Can Navigate Economic Challenges – Benzinga” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Toll Brothers -3.0% as guidance reflects slower demand – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Toll Brothers Reports FY 2019 1st Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TOLL BROTHERS CITY LIVING LAUNCHES SALES AT 77 CHARLTON – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $441,920 activity.

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.26 per share. TOL’s profit will be $120.82 million for 10.53 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). 68,352 were reported by Mackenzie Fin Corp. Greenhaven Associates has invested 2.79% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd holds 23 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group holds 0.02% or 274,750 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 343,841 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp owns 27,421 shares. Ww Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 8,681 shares. Sib Ltd Liability invested in 69,349 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Barnett Commerce invested in 1.02% or 49,600 shares. Invesco invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Pictet Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 518,230 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 6.68 million shares. 12.18 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1.33M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 0.14% or 91,426 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Llc Il has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 972,380 were accumulated by Parametric Associate Lc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.09% or 6,227 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 20 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 38,860 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Utah Retirement System invested in 0.11% or 31,425 shares. Carroll Assoc reported 0% stake. Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Alliancebernstein LP owns 666,296 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested in 58,009 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.07% or 12,530 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Moody’s’s (NYSE:MCO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Moody’s Analytics and Hua Xia Bank Win The Asian Banker’s Regulatory Technology Implementation of the Year Award – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Analytics Wins Wholesale Modelling Software of the Year at Risk Technology Awards – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.