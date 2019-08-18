Moody's (MCO) Is At $214.29 Formed Wedge; Edgestream Partners LP Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Moody's Corporation (MCO) formed wedge up with $222.86 target or 4.00% above today’s $214.29 share price. Moody's Corporation (MCO) has $40.54B valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 593,528 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Baa1 Issuer Rating To Aac Technologies; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DENMARK’S DIGITAL STRATEGY IS CREDIT POSITIVE FOR LOCAL GOVERNMENTS; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES WILL LEAD TO A SHORT-TERM REDUCTION OF PRESSURES ON GULF COOPERATION COUNCIL COUNTRIES’ GOVTS’ BALANCES SHEETS; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT SWISS ECONOMIC GROWTH TO RISE TO 1.5% THIS YEAR AND 1.7% NEXT YEAR, COMPARED TO 1% FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE, WITH RISKS TO THE UPSIDE; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook For Latam´s Telecom Industry To Stable From Positive As Tech Investment Intensifies; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES HILTON’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three And Affirms Three Classes Of Jpmcc 2003-CIBC6; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Refunding Bonds For University System Of Georgia Projects At Gordon State College (GA); Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATINGS TO SCF EQUIPMENT LEASING; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Barclays Bank México to Ba1 From Baa3

Edgestream Partners Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 2609.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp acquired 4,880 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 5,067 shares with $9.02 million value, up from 187 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $886.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint; 18/05/2018 – Netgem launches SoundBox HD: New Smart Soundbar With Amazon Prime Video and Alexa Voice Control; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 26/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: Some independent booksellers are hopping mad about the Amazon-exclusive rollout of the new John Oliver book,; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,985 are owned by Ashfield Cap Lc. Lodge Hill Limited holds 4,000 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Guyasuta has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset One Co has 2.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Riverpark Capital Management Limited holds 13,787 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Incorporated Limited Co owns 20,113 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Parsec Fin Mgmt has 1,598 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tributary Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 525 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested in 2.57% or 4,961 shares. Sands Management Lc invested in 7.22% or 1.32M shares. Bender Robert & Assoc holds 8,066 shares or 7.04% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bank holds 4,769 shares. Pictet Bancorporation Limited reported 3,493 shares. Contour Asset Limited Liability Corp has 1,394 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 22.66% above currents $1792.57 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. M Partners reinitiated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, August 2. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $235000 target.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 141,008 shares to 46,780 valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 15,193 shares and now owns 2,387 shares. Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Moody’s Corp has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $201.44’s average target is -6.00% below currents $214.29 stock price. Moody’s Corp had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 11. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. UBS maintained the shares of MCO in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. Nomura maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. PiperJaffray maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Friday, April 5 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Moody's Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Ltd has 9,958 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 45,819 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 1,821 shares. Tradewinds Ltd holds 0.01% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Retirement Of Alabama holds 77,375 shares. Bridges Mngmt has 4,050 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 32,862 shares. Btim Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3,705 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Schroder Invest Management Grp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 7,562 are owned by Bluemar Mgmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Old National Comml Bank In has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Jnba Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 310 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,800 shares.