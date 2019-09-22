Moody's (MCO) Is At $214.08 Formed Wedge; AEROHIVE NETWORKS Has 1.21 Sentiment

AEROHIVE NETWORKS (HIVE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 52 funds opened new or increased positions, while 43 sold and decreased their positions in AEROHIVE NETWORKS. The funds in our database now have: 26.45 million shares, down from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding AEROHIVE NETWORKS in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 20 Increased: 25 New Position: 27.

Moody's Corporation (MCO) formed wedge up with $220.50 target or 3.00% above today’s $214.08 share price. Moody's Corporation (MCO) has $40.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 685,500 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Carecentrix’s B1 Cfr, Assigns B1 To The Proposed Credit Facility And Changes The Outlook To Negative; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Ba1 Corporate Family Rating To Reece; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ANGOLA’S BANCO ECONOMICO LOCAL CURRENCY AT B3; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES CROWN CASTLE’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE;; 14/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Retail Defaults To Peak In Early 2018; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Authentic Brands’ Debt (B1 1st Lien and Caa1 2nd Lien) On Nautica, Other Pending Acquisitions; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Welldynerx To B3; Stable Outlook; 21/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Assigns Aa1 Ratings To $450 Mln NYC Muni Water’s 2018 Series EE; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms City of San Jose, CA’s Aa1 Gos, Aa2 and Aa3 Lease Rev Bonds; Outlook Is Stable; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Drive Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2

S Squared Technology Llc holds 3.4% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. for 1.03 million shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 671,480 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Management Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Alpine Associates Management Inc. has invested 0.3% in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 739,500 shares.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $254.97 million. The firm provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s cloud product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications.

It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive Networks, Inc. (HIVE); 21/04/2018 – DJ Aerohive Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIVE); 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/03/2018 Officer/Dir Liu Disposes 255 Of Aerohive Networks Inc; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Networ; 21/05/2018 – Nutreco Boosts Global Operations and Innovation with Cloud Networking from Aerohive®; 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Rev $35.8M; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors (HIVE); 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 04/04/2018 – The Industry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold Moody's Corporation shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 260 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.01% or 1,152 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.35% or 7,246 shares. Cypress Grp owns 5,029 shares. Akre Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 11.25% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 5.68 million shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 2,363 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) owns 2,999 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 25,551 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.03% or 9,013 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp accumulated 0.11% or 16,143 shares. Stanley Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 43,258 shares or 4.07% of its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd Com has 179,798 shares. Cleararc owns 2,484 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Co invested in 2,592 shares.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72 million for 27.17 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody’s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $205.25’s average target is -4.12% below currents $214.08 stock price. Moody’s had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 10 with “Underweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $22800 target. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan.