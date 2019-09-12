Moody's (MCO) Is At $213.09 Formed Wedge; Voloridge Investment Management Boosted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position By $23.96 Million

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 70.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc acquired 509,801 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 1.23M shares with $58.43M value, up from 724,986 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $215.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 18.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – FRAZIER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON MAY 29 AND WILL BE BASED IN SAN FRANCISCO; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but they have a good fundamental business; 08/03/2018 – IAC: State Treasurer Nappier Pleased With Wells Fargo Agreement – Bank Will Provide Detailed Report to Shareholders On Bank; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING EFFORTS TO STRENGTHEN ITS COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank

Moody's Corporation (MCO) formed wedge up with $219.48 target or 3.00% above today’s $213.09 share price. Moody's Corporation (MCO) has $40.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $213.09. About 756,946 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BT’S, EE’S RATINGS TO Baa2; STABLE OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects That Sunac’s Adjusted EBIT/Interest Will Trend Toward 2.5x Over the Next 12-18 Months From Around 1.6x for the 12 Months to June 30, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS’ PDR TO D-PD FOLLOWING; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Mig 1 To Sequoia Uhsd Ca’s 2018-2019 Tran; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Cfr on Review for Upgrade; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Milwaukee, Wl’s sewer revenue to Aa3; outlook stable; 07/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Nursing Shortage To Persist Until 2025; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B3 Cfr To Great Dane Merger Sub/Commercehub; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Low rates deliver hit to Wells Fargo income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 5.55% above currents $48.85 stock price. Wells Fargo had 23 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 1. Wood has “Market Perform” rating and $50 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, May 21. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Inv Tech owns 29,913 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.04M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Check Mngmt Ca, California-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Ltd Co accumulated 10,327 shares. C Group Hldg A S holds 5.68M shares or 3.34% of its portfolio. Smead Management invested in 3.25% or 1.43M shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt has 134,683 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 27,816 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 0.1% or 17,909 shares. Paloma has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Franklin invested in 64.63 million shares. Artemis Invest Llp reported 696,981 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Management holds 1.67% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 559,360 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 25,476 shares. Asset Mgmt Advsrs holds 83,820 shares or 3.42% of its portfolio.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 135,229 shares to 93,770 valued at $12.93M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) stake by 33,606 shares and now owns 5,700 shares. Coupa Software Inc was reduced too.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.73 million for 27.04 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody`s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody`s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $205.25’s average target is -3.68% below currents $213.09 stock price. Moody`s had 15 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, August 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $198 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 25 report.