Moodys (MCO) Holding Held by Crestwood Capital Management Lp; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Raised Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $11.00 Million

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 31.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 4,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 16,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 12,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.88. About 1.54 million shares traded or 93.13% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ANGOLA’S STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS BROADLY BALANCED CREDIT PRESSURES, WITH POTENTIAL GRADUAL RECOVERY SUPPORTED BY INCREASING OIL PRODUCTION; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ratings Of Four Classes Of Notes Issued By Caplease Cdo 2005-1, Ltd; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fibria’s Ratings After Announced Acquisition By Suzano, Negative Outlook; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON IMPORTED STEEL CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR U.S. INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index March 27, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades 3 Ratings In 2 Tunisia Rmbs, Following Downgrade Of Tunisia’s Sovereign Rating, 1 Rating Affirmed; 21/05/2018 – Triumphant tones coming from the White House over the U.S.-China trade agreements are inconsequential, according to Moody’s chief economist; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE ASSIGNS Aa2 (SF) TO ITALIAN ABS NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 23/05/2018 – EVEREST BIDCO SAS OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41M, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36M shares traded or 10.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Southpaw Asset Lp invested in 2.28% or 278,799 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 646,457 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Macquarie Group Inc holds 79,100 shares. King Street Capital Management Lp holds 5.00 million shares. Jefferies Gru Inc Ltd Com has 690,354 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 12.56M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.35M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 197,427 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability accumulated 20,619 shares. Zimmer Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.49% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 265 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 7,001 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $191.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,285 shares to 28,615 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 2,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,730 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,649 were accumulated by Raymond James Advisors Inc. Old Natl National Bank In holds 2,100 shares. 1,140 were accumulated by Advisory Networks Lc. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 626,112 are held by Allen Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Us Retail Bank De holds 18,030 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Westpac Banking reported 13,474 shares stake. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 54,582 shares. Wetherby Asset has invested 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hrt Ltd invested in 69,618 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Putnam Invests Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,476 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com accumulated 27,455 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 1,821 shares or 0.04% of the stock.