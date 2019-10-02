Moodys (MCO) Holding Held by Bessemer Group Inc; Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Share Price Declined While Passport Capital Has Cut by $5.00 Million Its Holding

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 133.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 10,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 18,754 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66M, up from 8,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $201.49. About 800,770 shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Calls Ontario’s Planned Return To Deficits Credit Negative; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Franklin, Wi’s Note Anticipation Notes; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Four Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2018-1 Dac; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATS’ PROPOSED PLAN COMPLEMENTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S PLAN BY IDENTIFYING FUNDING SOURCES FOR INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING PRIORITIES; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose Isd 877, Mn’s Go Bonds; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TELECOM AND CABLEVISIóN TO B1 / AA2.AR; STABLE OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN COULD EXPAND PPP MARKET, BUT HURDLES REMAIN; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Enhanced To Pea Ridge Sd No. 109’s, Ar Golt Bonds; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Esmalglass-Itaca To B2; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s says Downgrades PDVSA’s ratings to C : Stable Outlook

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46M, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 2.57M shares traded or 2.53% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,192 shares. Howland Management Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 7,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1.09 million shares. Strs Ohio has 0.14% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.01% or 2,172 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4.32% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 65,590 shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc reported 1,400 shares. Mar Vista Investment Partners Ltd Co holds 2.42% or 465,566 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Inc accumulated 4,412 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 173,648 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP holds 9,454 shares. Baillie Gifford & reported 5.97 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 317,063 shares. Haverford Finance Services invested in 0.41% or 6,000 shares.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Global Energy (IXC) by 9,755 shares to 535 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberia Bank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 53,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Usa Inc Com (NYSE:MUSA).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PenSam Selects Moody’s Analytics Economic Scenario Generator to Support New Risk Modeling Framework – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Boring Company With Exciting Returns – The Motley Fool” published on February 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Acquires Majority Stake in Four Twenty Seven, Inc., a Leader in Climate Data and Risk Analysis – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Names DK Bartley as Head of Diversity & Inclusion – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54B and $175.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $99.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.