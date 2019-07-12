Moodys (MCO) Holder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Upped Its Position by $432,212; Broderick Brian C Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 2,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 6,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $203.82. About 199,184 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oncor’s Senior Secured Rating To A2 From A3; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Ratings On $316.9 Million Of Trups Cdo Notes Issued By Trapeza Cdo Xii, Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assings A1 Underlying, A3 Enhanced Rating To Eastern Lebanon Cty Sd’s (PA) Go Bonds, Ser. Of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Cadogan Square CLO Vll B.V; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Red Wing, Mn’s Go Bonds; 10/04/2018 – SONAE SIERRA CFR TO Aa2 FROM Aa3 BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Anvil International, Llc’s $60 Million Add-on Term Loan Will Not Impact Its Credit Ratings; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Intervias’ Ratings; Assigns Ba2/Aa2.Br To Proposed Brl800 Million Debentures; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Citic Resources To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – BTG OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 65,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $77.59. About 2.85 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.79 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

