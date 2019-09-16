Moodys (MCO) Holder Sands Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Adelante Capital Management Has Raised Its Interxion Holdings (INXN) Position by $7.23 Million

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 156.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 51,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 83,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.39M, up from 32,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $212.17. About 233,525 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades To Aa2 From Aa3 The Underlying Rating For Joint School District 2 (West Ada), Id’s Go Bonds; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CARILLION’S COLLAPSE EXPOSES FLAWS IN ACCOUNTING FOR SUPPLY-CHAIN FINANCE ARRANGEMENTS; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ON SAN FRANCISCO GO BONDS- AAA APPLIES TO $2.3B GO BONDS; AA1 AND AA2 APPLY TO $1.4B IN LEASE-BACKED OBLIGATIONS BASED ON ASSET ESSENTIALITY; 12/04/2018 – INDONESIA RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Daiichi Sankyo To A2; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Brunswick County, Nc’s $52.95m Go Bonds 2018; Outlook Positive; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Rating To Oscar 2018-1 Backed By Auto Loan Receivables; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BATTLE CREEK PUBLIC SCHOOLS, Ml’S A3 RATING AND REMOVES NEGATIVE OUTLOOK; 31/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Rating To Epp N.V.; Stable Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holdings (INXN) by 238.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 95,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 135,045 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28 million, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 159,358 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 87,818 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $122.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) by 196,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ent Credit Union Selects Moody’s Analytics CECL Solution – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Moody’s Analytics Adds Two New Commercial Real Estate Data Partners to the REIS Network – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Names Shivani Kak as Head of Investor Relations, David Hogan as Interim Treasurer – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $33.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 171,589 shares to 6.10M shares, valued at $1.67 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 72,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.27M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trb Advisors Lp holds 15,000 shares. Ims Cap reported 0.21% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 14,526 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 84,451 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And Trust invested in 1,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks invested in 0.07% or 20,929 shares. Sei reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 259 are held by Shine Advisory. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department accumulated 1,090 shares. Cumberland Partners Limited accumulated 3,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability reported 28,858 shares. 12,530 were accumulated by Crawford Invest Counsel. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt reported 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 452 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 21,508 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.