Moodys (MCO) Holder Sands Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Winslow Asset Management Position in Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Has Raised by $782,370

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 149,200 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 156.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 51,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 83,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.39 million, up from 32,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $215.83. About 220,797 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook On Sr Co’s A2 Rating To Positive From Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To East Carolina University’s (NC) Series 2018a And 2018b Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 To Cypress Hill Municipal Utility District #1, Tx’s Series 2018 Unlimited Tax Bonds; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Xl Group’s Ratings For Upgrade On Announced Acquisition By Axa; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Also Upgrades De Volksbank’s Subordinated Debt Rating to Baa2; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ratings Of Two Units Issued By Saguaro Issuer Trust, A Structured Note; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Albany County, Ny’s Go Bonds; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATINGS TO Bl-LO’S NEW ABL AND FILO TL; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Galaxy Xx Clo, Ltd; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A FIRST-TIME B1 CFR TO NEXI

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 20,447 shares to 297,963 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 21,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,031 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Inc accumulated 0% or 1.64 million shares. Geode Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 414,671 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 32,648 shares. Rbf Capital Lc accumulated 113,697 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 15,090 are held by Brandywine Global Investment Limited Com. Alberta Inv Management Corporation holds 71,788 shares. Bogle Investment Limited Partnership De stated it has 99,316 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 119,753 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.35% or 633,467 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 159,887 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 58,100 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Moreover, Globeflex LP has 0.06% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

