Moodys (MCO) Holder Salzman & Company Has Cut Its Holding; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Cut Hcp (HCP) Position by $11.58 Million as Share Value Rose

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 51.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 373,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, down from 723,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 947,005 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $204.65. About 164,727 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 28/03/2018 – The price on Tesla’s eight-year junk bond, which matures in 2025, fell to its lowest since it was issued in August. It hit 90.8 cents late Tuesday afternoon just ahead of the Moody’s announcement, according to IHS Markit; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional (P)Aaa (sf) To Discover’s A(2018-1) Card Abs; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades To Aa2 Credit Enhanced Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Series 2017-XF2483A-B; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN TELECONFERENCING SERVICES OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SPIE’S Ba3 CFR, PLACES NOTES ON REVIEW FOR DOWN; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 AND AAA.MX RATINGS TO NAFIN’S CERTIFICADOS BURSáTILES; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ITS OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL MONETARY POLICY IS BROADLY UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 To Thomas Jefferson University’s (PA) Ser. 2018a,b&C; Outlook Revised To Negative; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS HAS UPGRADED THE GOVERNMENT OF BELARUS’ ISSUER AND SENIOR UNSECURED RATINGS TO B3 FROM CAA1

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.04% or 33,263 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 140 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 0.14% or 4,031 shares. Invesco holds 948,366 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 77,375 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd reported 3,585 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has 19,009 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 136,395 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fil Ltd reported 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Andra Ap reported 28,100 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Oakworth has 45 shares. Marshfield holds 11.74% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Delaware-based Dupont Cap has invested 0.16% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Pinnacle Financial Prns Inc invested in 0.01% or 969 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.03% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 222,473 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt has invested 1.29% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Sumitomo Life Ins Company invested in 0.14% or 34,362 shares. Moreover, Security Capital Research And Management Inc has 3.12% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Resolution Capital Limited holds 7.5% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 7.36 million shares. Asset One Company Limited holds 0.21% or 1.24M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 15,005 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gp has 1.28% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Adelante Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 2.85% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 92,948 shares. First Mercantile accumulated 29,683 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Covington Cap Management invested 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Wetherby Asset Inc has 0.03% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Apg Asset Mngmt Us invested in 1.24% or 5.41 million shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 365,374 shares to 823,450 shares, valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 447,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI).