Moodys (MCO) Holder Salzman & Company Has Trimmed Position; Troy Asset Management LTD Has Raised Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $756,400

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 513,994 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Assigns Definitive Ratings To South African Rmbs Notes Issued By Nqaba Finance 1 (RF) Limited; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 Und/Aaa Enh To Frisco Isd’s, Tx Goult, Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Cifc Funding 2014-II-R, Ltd; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ratings for Amer Tire Distributors Under Review for Downgrade; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Votorantim S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 14/03/2018 – Retail defaults to spike in March as maturities mount in 2019, Moody’s says; 09/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To New York’s Sales Tax Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Mmaf Equipment Finance Llc 2018-A; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TWO TRANCHES IN CAIXABANK PYMES 8, FONDO DE

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 94,674 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60 million, up from 88,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 3.10 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W reported 1.76% stake. Charter Tru has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Garland Inc, Washington-based fund reported 40,122 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 483,148 shares stake. Connors Investor has 242,928 shares for 4.05% of their portfolio. King Wealth, New York-based fund reported 21,969 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs holds 86,793 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. 2,163 are owned by Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Personal Financial Serv holds 1.47% or 39,361 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aqr Mngmt Limited Company reported 2.73 million shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Wendell David Assoc Inc reported 65,753 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 306,155 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd invested in 148,200 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74 million shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Tower Bridge has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Invesco Limited reported 948,366 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications stated it has 139,164 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Lc holds 0.29% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 1.30 million shares. Voya Inv Lc invested in 0.36% or 895,699 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 19,747 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 130,015 shares or 0.19% of the stock. North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Washington Financial Bank accumulated 91 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). King Luther has invested 0.48% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Carroll Fincl Associates accumulated 46 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 9,000 shares. 1,200 are held by Webster State Bank N A.