Moodys (MCO) Holder Salzman & Company Trimmed Its Stake; Teton Advisors Has Cut Circor Intl Com (CIR) Holding by $1.96 Million

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc Com (CIR) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 43,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.63% . The institutional investor held 223,466 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28 million, down from 266,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $736.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 112,475 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR in Interest Rate Swap Worth $400M; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C-54C, EST. 56C; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M; 04/05/2018 – CIRCOR Mexico Earns API Certifications for Quality Management; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 645,663 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Hayfin Kingsland Vlll, Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Western Iowa Tech Cc, Ia’s Goult; Stable Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To The Village Of Hastings-on-Hudson, Ny Go Bonds; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Norman Regional Hospital Authority’s (OK) Baa1; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Places The Stars Group’s Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial A1 Issuer Rating To Caldwell County Sd, Ky And A2 Und/A1 Enh To Lease Revenue Bonds; 02/05/2018 – WIND TRE CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT B1 BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CFR OF SENVION TO B2 FROM B1; STABLE OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – AAC TECH SAYS CO. IS PLEASED TO SEE Baa1 RATING BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Precise Mortgage Funding 2018-2B Plc

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc Com (NYSE:OMN) by 144,127 shares to 574,027 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lifetime Brands Inc Com (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 41,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Foster L B Co Com (NASDAQ:FSTR).

Analysts await CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CIR’s profit will be $11.15M for 16.52 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by CIRCOR International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CIRCOR to divest its upstream oil & gas engineered valve business – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Over 50% of CIRCOR (CIR) Shares Expected to Be Tendered at $48 – Sources – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) CEO Scott Buckhout on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dycom Industries, Array BioPharma, and Circor International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72M for 26.94 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

