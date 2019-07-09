Moodys (MCO) Holder Salzman & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.74 Million as Stock Price Rose; Marathon Partners Equity Management Lowered Position in Macerich Co (MAC) as Stock Value Declined

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, down from 277,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 1.96 million shares traded or 28.76% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 478,566 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 25/04/2018 – BUZZ-General Electric: Shares dropping as Moody’s outlook sours; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Waukesha, Wi’s Go Bonds And Notes And Mig 1 To Nans; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Berea (City of) Ky Combined Utility Enterprise’s A1 Rating; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index May 9, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Skokie, Il’s Go Bonds, Outlook Remains Negative; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS BLOCKCHAIN DISRUPTION TO HAVE MIXED CREDIT IMPLICATIONS FOR GLOBAL BANKING SYSTEMS; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Technipfmc’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS RE-ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS BETWEEN U.S. & CHINA IS ANOTHER RISK FACTOR TO ECONOMIC GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Anton To B2; Outlook Remains Positive; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE- NASPERS REDUCES ITS STAKE IN TENCENT, A CREDIT POSITIVE

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82M for 25.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. Stephen Andrea M also bought $700,300 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Monday, June 10. O HERN THOMAS E bought $198,450 worth of stock.