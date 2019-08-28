Moodys (MCO) Holder Salzman & Company Cut Its Stake as Stock Rose; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Cut Its Royal Gold (RGLD) Position as Shares Rose

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 65,072 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $213.48. About 62,467 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME RATINGS TO ANGOLA’S BANCO ECONOMICO; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eletrobras’ Ba3 Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Navios Acquisition On Negative Outlook; Corporate Family At B3; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Corporate Controller Michael S. Crimmins to Resign on or About June 15; 19/03/2018 – GARANTIBANK INTL RATINGS MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades On Semiconductor’s Ratings: Cfr To Ba1, Sr Sec Rating To Baa3; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BARCLAYS BANK MéXICO’S RATINGS; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Commercial Barge Line’s Senior Secured To Caa2 And Cfr To Caa1; Outlook Remains Negative; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VOLKSWAGEN BANK MéXICO’S AND VOLKSWAGEN LEASING MéXICO’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 To Lodi (City of) Ca Electric Enterprise Refunding Bonds, Outlook Stable

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.