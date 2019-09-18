Moodys (MCO) Holder Salzman & Company Cut Position; As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Leisure Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 9.16 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $214.28. About 481,467 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL FUEL SUBSIDIES COULD UNDERMINE FISCAL PROSPECTS: MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Baa1 To Export-Import Bank Of Thailand’s Mtn Program; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To The Seven Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Bluemountain Eur Clo 2016-1 Designated Activity Company; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Tesla’s Corporate Family Rating To B3, Senior Notes To Caa1. Outlook Is Negative; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Er-Telecom’s Ratings For Business Reasons; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two Tranches And Affirms Two Tranches In 2 Spanish Abs Deals; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, SR SEC TO Ba2 & SR; 19/03/2018 – MEN’S WEARHOUSE CFR TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Menomonee Falls, Wl’s GO notes; outlook stable

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.73 million for 27.19 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps stated it has 3,637 shares. Victory reported 23,927 shares. Advisor Ltd Com owns 4,688 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 2,172 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania holds 0.3% or 37,578 shares. 73,826 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 230 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 2,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Captrust Advisors holds 325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Markel Corporation has invested 0.6% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company holds 261,415 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 79,707 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 9,688 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brave Warrior Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 6,875 shares. Mutual Of America Lc reported 22,064 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.47 billion for 10.35 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodstock, Massachusetts-based fund reported 103,500 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd owns 203,344 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 11,124 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price stated it has 27,851 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Cutler Inv Counsel Lc holds 206,746 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pitcairn invested in 0.3% or 62,182 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Lc owns 58,182 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The California-based Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr has invested 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Highvista Strategies Ltd invested 0.33% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Brown Brothers Harriman & Commerce has 179,469 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 42,828 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gibraltar Incorporated owns 152,105 shares.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25M and $113.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

