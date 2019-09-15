Moodys (MCO) Holder Salzman & Company Has Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Valuation Rose, Mycio Wealth Partners Has Lowered by $3.19 Million Its Stake

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 645,663 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Four Tranches And Confirms Two Tranches In Four Spanish Abs-SME Deals; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Trade Policy Presents Downside Risk To U.S. Economic Outlook; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Alcoa Of Australia’s Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Virgin Island’s FEMA Assistance a Credit Positive for Moody’s; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Enhanced Rating To Waubun, Mn’s Go Bonds; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Onsite Rental’s Caa1 Corporate Family Rating, Outlook Changed To Stable; Will Withdraw Its Rating; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS BARCLAYS PLC’S LONG-TERM ISSUER RATING TO Baa3; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Highland L.S.D., Oh’s Goult Bonds; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lagrange, Ky’s Go Bonds To A2; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Lmrec 2015-CRE1, Inc

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc analyzed 14,097 shares as the company's stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 251,847 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.01 million, down from 265,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $48.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $222.24. About 745,003 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 36,649 shares stake. Riverhead Management invested 0.08% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 1,620 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 94,929 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,884 shares. Caxton stated it has 1,094 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Llc invested in 6,992 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock owns 10.15M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Raymond James Tru Na owns 2,363 shares. Motco holds 0% or 76 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 25,551 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 104,606 shares. The Connecticut-based Pettee Investors has invested 0.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Moody's Names Shivani Kak as Head of Investor Relations, David Hogan as Interim Treasurer – Business Wire" on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Investors Who Bought Moody's (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance" published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Moody's Corporation (MCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72 million for 26.94 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,041 shares to 3,584 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 10,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62 million for 24.26 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.