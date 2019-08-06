Moodys (MCO) Holder Meritage Group LP Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose; Lincluden Management LTD Cut Manulife Finl (MFC) Holding by $15.68 Million; Stock Price Declined

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $205.24. About 524,612 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Energy Northwest (WA) Columbia Generating Station And Project 3 Revenue Bonds. Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews China Huiyuan Juice For Downgrade; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Rating To One Class Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Hayfin Kingsland Ix, Ltd; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO’S CROSS; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To City Of Mesa, Az’s Go Bonds, Series 2018; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgraded Fca To Ba2; Stable Outlook; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ratings on Bank Danamon Indonesia, Bank Central Asia, Astra Sedaya Finance, Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ALTHOUGH NIGERIA’S OIL-DRIVEN ECONOMIC RECOVERY WILL SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILES ACROSS VARIOUS SECTORS,THE IMPACT WILL BE MODEST; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS QATAR & KUWAIT ARE LIKELY TO EXPERIENCE IMPROVEMENTS IN THEIR GOVERNMENTS’ NET ASSET POSITIONS, WHILE THE UAE’S DEBT METRICS SHOULD STABILISE; 24/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Affirms A1 On NY MTA’s Transportation Revenue

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd analyzed 979,797 shares as the company's stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.43M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $32.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 1.96 million shares traded or 5.55% up from the average. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500.

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 7.54 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

