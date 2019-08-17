Moodys (MCO) Holder Meritage Group LP Lowered Stake; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Stone Run Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 31,638 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 29,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 697,411 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 562,371 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Henderson County, Nc’s $23.03m Lobs Series 2018a; Outlook Revised To Positive; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Broadspectrum’s Rating Due To Insufficient Information; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES SAN DIEGO GAS & ELECTRIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S MAINTAINS ITS U.S. AND CHINA REAL GDP GROWTH FORECASTS; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Updated Global Rmbs And Auto Abs Market Comparison Tools; 21/05/2018 – Triumphant tones coming from the White House over the U.S.-China trade agreements are inconsequential, according to Moody’s chief economist; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Cfr To Jewel Uk Midco Ltd; Stable Outlook; 16/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says China Focused On Developing Its Technology Sectors Despite Risk Of U.S. Restrictions; 08/05/2018 – GRAINGER TO A3 FROM A2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To John Muir Health’s (CA) Ser. 2018a; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory Service Incorporated reported 354 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has invested 0.11% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 33,263 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Utd Asset Strategies has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.46% or 83,047 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 25,650 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. 1,309 were reported by Greenleaf Trust. Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Company reported 3,157 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 59,259 shares. Btr Cap Management invested in 1,367 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nordea Invest Management owns 123,367 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Co reported 20,274 shares. 314,859 were reported by Guardian Tru Company.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,211 shares to 677,387 shares, valued at $307.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

