Moodys (MCO) Holder Meritage Group LP Lowered Position by $12.85 Million as Valuation Rose; Kirr Marbach & Company Has Lowered Its Autozone (AZO) Position by $325,632; Stock Rose

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 387,194 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ozlm Vi, Ltd; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Ev Energy Partners Notes To Ca On Proposed Debt Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WILLIAM HILL’S Ba1 RATINGS, CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Acquirer Of Helpsystems In Connection With Lbo; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 On Mount Pleasant Isd, Tx’s Go Debt; 27/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Affirms Finland’s Aa1 Ratings; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Oregon Hcsd Mrb 2018 Series A, And Aa2/Vmig1 To 2018 Series B Bonds; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS UNCERTAINTY IN U.S. & CHINA TRADE COULD AFFECT FIRMS’ DECISIONS ON WHERE TO LOCATE PORTIONS OF GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 318 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44 million, down from 16,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $13.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1178.38. About 120,779 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 29,744 shares to 568,050 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46 million for 13.49 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 18,229 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.46% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 84,256 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 2,135 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Colony Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,424 shares stake. 138 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com has 461,370 shares. Amica Retiree invested 0.15% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Greenleaf Tru invested in 922 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 844 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 179,462 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management has 0.8% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 7,722 shares. Marshfield Associate stated it has 119,568 shares.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 498 shares to 152,425 shares, valued at $271.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 8,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82 million for 26.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.