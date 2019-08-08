Moodys (MCO) Holder Meritage Group LP Decreased Its Holding by $12.85 Million; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Maintains Holding in Idex (IEX)

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $212.76. About 114,197 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s downgraded Tesla’s credit ratings late Tuesday and changed its outlook to negative from stable; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Mig 1 To Worcester, Ma Go Bans; 23/04/2018 – BANCO PATAGONIA S.A. RATINGS CONFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO GREAT DANE MERGER SUB/COMMERCEHUB; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS THAT US RESTRICTIONS ON TECHNOLOGY TRANSFERS AND CHINESE INVESTMENT COULD DISRUPT CHINA’S NEAR-TERM DEVELOPMENT OF ITS TECH SECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook On Fqm’s B3 Corporate Family Rating To Stable; Affirms Rating; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Baytown Area Water Authority, Tx’s Contract Revenue Bonds; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD’S RATINGS; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SPECTRUM HOLDINGS lll CORP.’S (DBA SPECTRUM PLASTICS GROUP) B3 CFR; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 46.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 22,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 71,124 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79 million, up from 48,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $162.68. About 311,572 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,850 shares to 106,442 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 21,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,308 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Net Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Driehaus Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,285 shares. 170,633 were accumulated by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Legal And General Gp Pcl holds 267,533 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt reported 14,219 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sandhill Cap Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% or 7,157 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 6,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 18,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Com has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 20 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Aperio Group Llc holds 41,152 shares. 28,516 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,173 shares stake. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Essex Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 260 shares.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 498 shares to 152,425 shares, valued at $271.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 8,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru stated it has 17.30 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Guardian Trust invested in 0.76% or 314,859 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 8 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 79,990 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Aldebaran has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il invested in 0.05% or 2,550 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 895,699 shares. Halsey Inc Ct invested in 0.08% or 2,800 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 13 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.11% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 13,942 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Adage Capital Prns Grp Inc owns 188,845 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 43,041 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 5,822 shares in its portfolio.