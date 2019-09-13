Moodys (MCO) Holder Meritage Group LP Cut Position; Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) Stock Value Declined While Vident Investment Advisory Has Raised Its Position

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 138,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 908,089 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.36M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $212.07. About 404,950 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Eurofima’s Aa1 Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Springfield (City of), Oh’s Issuer And Golt Ratings At A2, Outlook Remains Negative; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – ALLIED IRISH BANKS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS (P)A2 RATING TO POLAND’S NEW SHELF PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr Rating To Enc Holding Corporation, Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Kelly Lane Water Control & Improvement District #2, Tx Series 2018 Unlimited Tax Bonds; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ratings On $39.4 Million Of Clo Notes Issued By Hillmark Funding Ltd; 09/03/2018 – ARMENIA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 36,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.86M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technolo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 73,713 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.73M for 26.91 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Mngmt invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Personal Fin Services accumulated 78 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation has 0.54% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Smith Salley And Associate accumulated 2,646 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And stated it has 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Inc Ca owns 59,754 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Hm Payson And owns 2,710 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.06% or 19,000 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc holds 1,192 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Sg Americas Securities accumulated 67,582 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt LP has invested 0.47% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Allstate invested in 0.07% or 20,001 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability reported 140 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 967 shares to 40,135 shares, valued at $21.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 35,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,352 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

