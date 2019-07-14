Moodys (MCO) Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Decreased Stake by $7.24 Million as Share Value Rose; Dover (DOV) Shareholder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Decreased Its Holding by $456,444

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $205.31. About 553,007 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Publishes April Edition Of ‘structured Thinking: Asia Pacific’ Newsletter; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CPI CARD GROUP RATINGS (CFR TO Caa1, FROM B3; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B-BF/A-BF.AR RATINGS TO ALLARIA DóLARES PLUS FCI , A NEW FUND MANAGED BY ALLARIA LEDESMA; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Affirms Riverside Health System’s (IL) A2; Stable Outlook; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook On Mtu Aero Engines Ag’s Baa3 Rating To Stable From Negative; Affirms Rating; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS UPGRADE DRIVEN BY BELARUS’ STRENGTHENING, ALBEIT STILL WEAK, EXTERNAL LIQUIDITY POSITION; 12/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AFRICAN CONTINENTAL FREE TRADE AREA COULD BOOST INTRA-REGIONAL TRADE, WHICH REMAINS FAR LOWER THAN IN DEVELOPING ASIAN COUNTRIES

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $100.06. About 835,431 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. 13,102 shares were sold by Spurgeon William, worth $1.14 million on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $641,609 were sold by Cabrera Ivonne M. Kosinski Anthony K also sold $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.27 million for 16.14 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 1.65 million shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $109.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.83 million for 26.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.