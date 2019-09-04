Moody’s (MCO) Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Trimmed Position; First Republic Bk (FRC) Stake Maintained by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $88.35. About 123,290 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 211,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.37 million, down from 215,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $214.95. About 166,813 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS SCENTRE GROUP TO A2, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Perspecta (Ultra SC Inc) With Cfr Ba3, First Lien Debt Ba3: Rating Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Charles River’s Unsecured Notes; Secured Term Loan Upgraded To Ba1; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s To Host First-ever Conference On Electric Vehicles And Their Impact On Japanese Industry; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HSBC BANK ARGENTINA’S EXPECTED MAX. ARS 5B ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of notes issued by TICP CLO Il-2, Ltd; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 Ratings To Travelport’s New Senior Secured Instruments; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 TO ILLINOIS’ $500 MLN SERIES OF MAY 2018 GO BONDS; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Bmw Canada Auto Trust 2018-1 Notes; 07/03/2018 – GS OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Basf Se Adr (BASFY) by 38,400 shares to 86,600 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 4,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,653 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc accumulated 969 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 128,605 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Barr E S & reported 3.42% stake. Metropolitan Life invested 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Horizon Invs invested in 0.01% or 1,112 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 20,000 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 6 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation owns 0.38% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 582,411 shares. Washington Trust Financial Bank has 91 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Markel holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 201,030 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Vontobel Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Rafferty Asset holds 33,707 shares.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.73 million for 27.28 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.