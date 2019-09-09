Moody’s (MCO) Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Cut Holding by $623,726; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $3.08 Million; Stock Value Declined

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,568 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, up from 3,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers List; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 211,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.37M, down from 215,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $220.54. About 510,756 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Evo Payment’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Positive; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Yuexiu Reit’s Mtn Drawdown; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Village Of Mineola, Ny’s Go To Aa2; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brazos Midstream’s Term Loan B2; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Augsburg University’s (MN) Outlook To Stable And Affirms Baa3; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws All Ratings Of Atrium Innovations Following Acquisition By Nestle; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Corporation Elects Vincent Forlenza and Gerrit Zalm to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To $1.074b Nyc Tfa 2018 Building Aid Revenue Bonds; 19/03/2018 – Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s affirm Investment Grade Ratings for Yanfeng Automotive Interiors at ‘BBB-‘and ‘Baa3’; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes Of Comm 2014-UBS3

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5,899 shares to 28,064 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,947 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Index Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott & Selber has invested 5.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Azimuth Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 10,082 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability stated it has 1,749 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 703 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Llc has 7.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,480 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 0.42% stake. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 2.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based Ipg Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Viking Invsts Ltd Partnership invested in 311,719 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,470 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability stated it has 38 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Company invested in 2.24% or 10,898 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Glob Invsts holds 4.14 million shares. Prudential Inc invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 1% or 41,900 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 5,093 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corp holds 5,804 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 22,207 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.13% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 7,265 shares. The California-based Btr Inc has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 41,767 are owned by Proshare Advsr Limited. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Davis Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 1,790 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 22 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co owns 3 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 28,247 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.