Moody’s Corporation (MCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

We are comparing Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moody’s Corporation 180 8.62 N/A 6.45 28.95 TriNet Group Inc. 60 1.40 N/A 2.79 22.04

Demonstrates Moody’s Corporation and TriNet Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. TriNet Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Moody’s Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Moody’s Corporation is presently more expensive than TriNet Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moody’s Corporation and TriNet Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moody’s Corporation 0.00% 427.2% 14.5% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 55.8% 9%

Volatility & Risk

Moody’s Corporation’s 1.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, TriNet Group Inc.’s beta is 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Moody’s Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TriNet Group Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Moody’s Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TriNet Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Moody’s Corporation and TriNet Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moody’s Corporation 1 5 2 2.25 TriNet Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The average target price of Moody’s Corporation is $193.75, with potential downside of -4.39%. Competitively the average target price of TriNet Group Inc. is $60, which is potential -16.38% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Moody’s Corporation appears more favorable than TriNet Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moody’s Corporation and TriNet Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.4% and 88.9% respectively. Moody’s Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of TriNet Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moody’s Corporation -2.8% -1.35% 13.39% 21.6% 8.52% 33.28% TriNet Group Inc. -1.92% -1.38% 26.11% 32.22% 16.64% 46.34%

For the past year Moody’s Corporation has weaker performance than TriNet Group Inc.

Summary

Moody’s Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors TriNet Group Inc.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.