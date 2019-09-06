Moody’s Corporation (MCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moody’s Corporation 193 9.11 N/A 6.45 33.24 SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Moody’s Corporation and SPAR Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Moody’s Corporation and SPAR Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moody’s Corporation 0.00% 427.2% 14.5% SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.25 beta means Moody’s Corporation’s volatility is 25.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, SPAR Group Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moody’s Corporation. Its rival SPAR Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Moody’s Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SPAR Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Moody’s Corporation and SPAR Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moody’s Corporation 1 6 1 2.13 SPAR Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$202.38 is Moody’s Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -8.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Moody’s Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 6.1% of SPAR Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Moody’s Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 57.4% are SPAR Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moody’s Corporation 5.57% 8.07% 10.54% 36.98% 25.48% 53.06% SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55%

For the past year Moody’s Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than SPAR Group Inc.

Summary

Moody’s Corporation beats SPAR Group Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.