Moody’s Corporation (MCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moody’s Corporation 193 9.11 N/A 6.45 33.24 Rollins Inc. 38 5.89 N/A 0.69 48.31

Table 1 highlights Moody’s Corporation and Rollins Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rollins Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Moody’s Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Moody’s Corporation is currently more affordable than Rollins Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moody’s Corporation and Rollins Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moody’s Corporation 0.00% 427.2% 14.5% Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.25 shows that Moody’s Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Rollins Inc. has a 0.33 beta which is 67.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Moody’s Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Rollins Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Moody’s Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rollins Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Moody’s Corporation and Rollins Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moody’s Corporation 1 6 1 2.13 Rollins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -8.23% for Moody’s Corporation with average target price of $202.38. Competitively the average target price of Rollins Inc. is $36.5, which is potential 7.61% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Rollins Inc. appears more favorable than Moody’s Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moody’s Corporation and Rollins Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.4% and 42.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Moody’s Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Rollins Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moody’s Corporation 5.57% 8.07% 10.54% 36.98% 25.48% 53.06% Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12%

For the past year Moody’s Corporation had bullish trend while Rollins Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Moody’s Corporation beats Rollins Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.