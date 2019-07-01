Moody’s Corporation (MCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moody’s Corporation 174 8.43 N/A 6.45 28.95 OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Moody’s Corporation and OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Moody’s Corporation and OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moody’s Corporation 0.00% 427.2% 14.5% OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moody’s Corporation. Its rival OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Moody’s Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Moody’s Corporation and OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moody’s Corporation 1 5 2 2.25 OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Moody’s Corporation is $186.63, with potential downside of -5.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.4% of Moody’s Corporation shares and 49.1% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Moody’s Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, OneSmart International Education Group Limited has 12.59% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moody’s Corporation -2.8% -1.35% 13.39% 21.6% 8.52% 33.28% OneSmart International Education Group Limited -2.45% -1.85% -4.89% 1.27% -23.29% 2.18%

For the past year Moody’s Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Summary

Moody’s Corporation beats OneSmart International Education Group Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.