Moody’s Corporation (MCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moody’s Corporation 189 9.22 N/A 6.45 33.24 LSC Communications Inc. 5 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Moody’s Corporation and LSC Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moody’s Corporation 0.00% 427.2% 14.5% LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Moody’s Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor LSC Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Moody’s Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LSC Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Moody’s Corporation and LSC Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moody’s Corporation 1 6 2 2.22 LSC Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Moody’s Corporation is $201.44, with potential downside of -8.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moody’s Corporation and LSC Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.4% and 85.2% respectively. 0.4% are Moody’s Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of LSC Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moody’s Corporation 5.57% 8.07% 10.54% 36.98% 25.48% 53.06% LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71%

For the past year Moody’s Corporation has 53.06% stronger performance while LSC Communications Inc. has -85.71% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Moody’s Corporation beats LSC Communications Inc.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.