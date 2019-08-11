Moody’s Corporation (MCO) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moody’s Corporation has 96.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Moody’s Corporation has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Moody’s Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moody’s Corporation 0.00% 427.20% 14.50% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Moody’s Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Moody’s Corporation N/A 186 33.24 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Moody’s Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Moody’s Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moody’s Corporation 1 6 2 2.22 Industry Average 1.00 1.97 2.74 2.59

Moody’s Corporation currently has an average target price of $201.44, suggesting a potential downside of -5.93%. As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 59.28%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Moody’s Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Moody’s Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moody’s Corporation 5.57% 8.07% 10.54% 36.98% 25.48% 53.06% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Moody’s Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moody’s Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Moody’s Corporation’s competitors have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. Moody’s Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moody’s Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Moody’s Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.25. Competitively, Moody’s Corporation’s competitors are 15.29% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

Moody’s Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Moody’s Corporation’s rivals beat Moody’s Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.