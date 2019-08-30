Moody’s Corporation (MCO) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Comparison side by side

Both Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moody’s Corporation 191 8.96 N/A 6.45 33.24 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.14 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moody’s Corporation and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Moody’s Corporation and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moody’s Corporation 0.00% 427.2% 14.5% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3%

Risk & Volatility

Moody’s Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.25 beta. From a competition point of view, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a 2.2 beta which is 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moody’s Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moody’s Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Moody’s Corporation and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moody’s Corporation 1 6 1 2.13 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moody’s Corporation has a consensus price target of $202.38, and a -5.82% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moody’s Corporation and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.4% and 22.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Moody’s Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moody’s Corporation 5.57% 8.07% 10.54% 36.98% 25.48% 53.06% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75%

For the past year Moody’s Corporation has stronger performance than Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Moody’s Corporation beats Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.