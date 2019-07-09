Moody’s Corporation (MCO) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Contrasting side by side

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moody’s Corporation 176 8.42 N/A 6.45 28.95 International Money Express Inc. 12 2.26 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Moody’s Corporation and International Money Express Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moody’s Corporation 0.00% 427.2% 14.5% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% -7% -3.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moody’s Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, International Money Express Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. International Money Express Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moody’s Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Moody’s Corporation and International Money Express Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moody’s Corporation 1 5 1 2.14 International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moody’s Corporation’s downside potential is -4.21% at a $189.71 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.4% of Moody’s Corporation shares and 31.2% of International Money Express Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Moody’s Corporation shares. Competitively, International Money Express Inc. has 65% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moody’s Corporation -2.8% -1.35% 13.39% 21.6% 8.52% 33.28% International Money Express Inc. 3.06% 0% 5.94% -3.65% 21.3% 1.42%

For the past year Moody’s Corporation has stronger performance than International Money Express Inc.

Summary

Moody’s Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors International Money Express Inc.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.