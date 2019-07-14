Moody’s Corporation (MCO) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Comparison side by side

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moody’s Corporation 178 8.73 N/A 6.45 28.95 Envestnet Inc. 63 4.64 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moody’s Corporation and Envestnet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Moody’s Corporation and Envestnet Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moody’s Corporation 0.00% 427.2% 14.5% Envestnet Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2%

Volatility & Risk

Moody’s Corporation’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Envestnet Inc.’s 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

Moody’s Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Envestnet Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Moody’s Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Moody’s Corporation and Envestnet Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moody’s Corporation 1 5 2 2.25 Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Moody’s Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -5.63% and an $193.75 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Envestnet Inc.’s consensus target price is $74.83, while its potential upside is 2.87%. Based on the results given earlier, Envestnet Inc. is looking more favorable than Moody’s Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moody’s Corporation and Envestnet Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.4% and 90.3%. 0.4% are Moody’s Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Envestnet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moody’s Corporation -2.8% -1.35% 13.39% 21.6% 8.52% 33.28% Envestnet Inc. -5.09% -1.56% 20.31% 24.45% 23.54% 37.63%

For the past year Moody’s Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Envestnet Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Moody’s Corporation beats Envestnet Inc.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.