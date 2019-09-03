Moody’s Corporation (MCO) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Comparison side by side

As Business Services companies, Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moody’s Corporation 192 8.89 N/A 6.45 33.24 Blink Charging Co. 3 23.40 N/A 1.30 2.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Moody’s Corporation and Blink Charging Co. Blink Charging Co. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Moody’s Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Moody’s Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Blink Charging Co.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Moody’s Corporation and Blink Charging Co.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moody’s Corporation 0.00% 427.2% 14.5% Blink Charging Co. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Moody’s Corporation has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Blink Charging Co.’s 243.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moody’s Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Blink Charging Co. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Blink Charging Co. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moody’s Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Moody’s Corporation and Blink Charging Co. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moody’s Corporation 1 6 1 2.13 Blink Charging Co. 0 0 0 0.00

$202.38 is Moody’s Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -4.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moody’s Corporation and Blink Charging Co. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.4% and 13.2%. 0.4% are Moody’s Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 41.65% of Blink Charging Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moody’s Corporation 5.57% 8.07% 10.54% 36.98% 25.48% 53.06% Blink Charging Co. 14.29% 16.03% -1.3% 28.27% 4.11% 76.74%

For the past year Moody’s Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Blink Charging Co.

Summary

Moody’s Corporation beats Blink Charging Co. on 9 of the 11 factors.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condo, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 13,346 charging stations. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.