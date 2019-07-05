Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Stake Upped by Agf Investments America Inc; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $389,818

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 13,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,684 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 25,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 1.07 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Moody’s Corp. (MCO) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 2,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 34,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $200.28. About 262,643 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES EDISON INTL OUTLOOKS TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AS INTEREST RATES NORMALIZE, EXPECT U.S. GOVT TO FACE “MORE SIGNIFICANT” DEBT AFFORDABILITY PRESSURES; 28/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says No Impact On Rated Chinese Downstream Gas Distributors From New Residential Natural Gas Prices; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating To B2; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Abi’s Usd Bonds A3, Stable; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Guitar Center’s Pdr To Caa1/Ld, Affirms Cfr At Caa1; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Southeast Alabama Gas Supply District Gas Supply Revenue Bonds (Project No. 1), Series 2018; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CURRENT U.S. SANCTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA CONTAIN RESTRICTIONS THAT MAKE IT IMPOSSIBLE FOR THE COUNTRY TO REFINANCE; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S ON INDONESIA- RAISED SHORT-TERM FC BOND AND DEPOSIT CEILINGS TO P-2 FROM P-3

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 14.43 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,882 shares to 74,418 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd accumulated 9,887 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 13,928 shares in its portfolio. City Holdings Llc reported 850 shares. Howland Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.86M shares. Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 8.25% stake. Butensky Cohen Security Inc has invested 1.25% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). C V Starr & invested 8.52% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). South Street Advsrs holds 18,898 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0.71% or 19.94 million shares. The Connecticut-based Dock Street Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Botty Invsts Lc reported 31,410 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 12,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Conning holds 0.42% or 465,679 shares in its portfolio.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 26,910 shares to 129,851 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,943 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76 are owned by Farmers Merchants Investments Inc. Baskin Finance Serv accumulated 93,703 shares or 3.15% of the stock. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com owns 105,970 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The New York-based Allen Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.37% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Raymond James Ser owns 8,405 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Harvest Capital Management Inc accumulated 3,460 shares or 0.2% of the stock. California Employees Retirement owns 0.07% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 308,480 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc accumulated 0.07% or 2,486 shares. 972,380 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Company. Jane Street Gp Ltd Company stated it has 152,607 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Com Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,900 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd has 1,769 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Blair William And Co Il reported 0.05% stake.

