Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Market Value Rose While Marshfield Associates Cut Holding by $582,277; Intuit (INTU) Holder Taurus Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp. (MCO) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 3,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.57M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Moody’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $217.37. About 714,831 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Menomonee Falls School District, Wi’s Go Bonds; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA’S WEAKNESSES IN GOVERNANCE AND SECURITY, LOW INCOMES AND POOR INFRASTRUCTURE ALSO POSE CREDIT CHALLENGES; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Italian Banks For Downgrade; 05/04/2018 – Barclays Rating Cut by Moody’s to Lowest Investment Grade (Video); 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CABLEVISION TO B1 FROM B2; STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS U.S.’ SHORT-TERM COUNTRY CEILINGS FOR FOREIGN-CURRENCY BONDS AND BANK DEPOSITS REMAIN UNCHANGED AT PRIME-1 (P-1); 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 Loc-backed To Housing Opportunities Commission Of Montgomery County, Md 2018 Series B (AMT); 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles’ Ba3 Cfr On Review For Upgrade; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A First-time B1 Cfr To Nexi; New Notes Rated B1; Stable Outlook

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 2,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 78,447 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, down from 80,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $11.9 during the last trading session, reaching $275.9. About 535,985 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206)

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,025 shares to 101,760 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $364.34M for 27.59 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

