Moody’s Common Stock (MCO) Stock “Neutral” Rating Kept at UBS; The Target Price Given is $200.0000; Edgestream Partners LP Has Upped By $1.94 Million Its Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stake

Edgestream Partners Lp increased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 53.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp acquired 19,560 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 8.54%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 55,980 shares with $5.58 million value, up from 36,420 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $13.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $98.96. About 1.16 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors

They currently have a $200.0000 target price on Moody’s Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:MCO). UBS’s target would suggest a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price. This was revealed to investors in a research note on 10 July.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Moody’s’s (NYSE:MCO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moody’s Corporation (MCO) President and CEO Raymond W Mcdaniel Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Barclays PLC (BCS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $198.05. About 506,113 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO WISE COUNTY WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT, TX’S $; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Methodology For Rating Packaging Manufacturers In The Metal, Glass, And Plastic Containers Industry; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Future Land Development To Ba2; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – CORPORATE FINANCE REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENT RANGE IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 Rating To Virgin Media’s Receivables Financing Notes; Stable Outlook; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Consolidated Energy Finance’s New Revolving Credit Facility At Ba3; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Daishi Bank’s A2 Rating; Changes Outlook To Negative; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GUITAR CENTER’S PDR TO CAA1/LD, AFFIRMS CFR AT; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Iowa City, Ia’s Gos; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Gates Chili Csd, Ny’s Go Bonds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Moody's Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 1,476 shares. Sandler Mngmt invested in 1.01% or 72,030 shares. Sei owns 169,570 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability reported 25,717 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Baillie Gifford & reported 6.01 million shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 0.13% or 56,916 shares in its portfolio. 50 were reported by Central Comml Bank Tru Co. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt L P invested in 0.15% or 1,258 shares. Howe Rusling invested in 2,518 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Llc accumulated 3,342 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 169,045 shares. Carderock Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 11,693 shares. Raymond James Assoc has 136,395 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 27,163 shares in its portfolio.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.55 billion. It operates through two divisions, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. It has a 29.35 P/E ratio. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82M for 25.52 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Moody’s Corp has $205 highest and $15000 lowest target. $189.71’s average target is -4.21% below currents $198.05 stock price. Moody’s Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Nomura. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $182 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Tuesday, June 11 with “Underweight” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 5 by PiperJaffray. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $141,507 activity. 1,388 shares were sold by FERRER MARK J, worth $141,507 on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% or 4,268 shares in its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Coastline Trust has invested 0.34% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Hightower Ltd Liability holds 17,767 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0.04% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 1.28 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0.14% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 68,092 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Com owns 8,189 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 2,027 were reported by Johnson Invest Counsel. Art Llc holds 0.27% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 45,829 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 264 are owned by Shine Inv Advisory Services. Adage Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 91,500 shares. First Republic Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 14,305 shares to 620 valued at $440,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 18,521 shares and now owns 4,661 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was reduced too.