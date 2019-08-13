Moodys Com (MCO) Stock Rose While Cullen Frost Bankers Has Lifted Position by $880,740; Monroe Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Its Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $359,840 as Stock Value Declined

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.62. About 50,104 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Moodys Corp Com (MCO) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 83,047 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.01 million, up from 78,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Moodys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $213.78. About 206,080 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NETHERLANDS’ CREDIT PROFILE REFLECTS HIGH WEALTH LEVELS, STRONG INSTITUTIONS, PRUDENT FISCAL POLICIES; 31/05/2018 – World Cup to have little impact on Russia’s economy – Moody’s; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five Classes Of Bacm 2004-5; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ozlm Xviii, Ltd; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Maine Municipal Bond Bank’s 2018 Ser. A; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms New Charter Housing Trust’s A3 Rating In Anticipation Of Its Merger With Adactus Housing Group; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Urbandale, Ia’s Gos; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Commercial Bank of Qatar’s Deteriorating Asset Quality, Weak Profitability; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Turkish Covered Bond Ratings

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 7,384 shares to 100,139 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 9,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 5,387 shares. 27,369 are held by First Bank & Trust Of Omaha. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 12,630 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation. Signaturefd Lc holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 42 shares. Coldstream Capital Management stated it has 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 1492 Cap Limited Liability Company holds 14,033 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants has 4,000 shares. Champlain Invest Prtn Limited Company stated it has 253,805 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Creative Planning owns 5,729 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 14,500 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 123,050 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $82,257 activity.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Northern Arizona Healthcare and Omnicell Formalize Long-Term Partnership to Digitize, Automate Medication Management Processes – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.55 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T Com Shs Ben Int by 16,236 shares to 8,574 shares, valued at $173,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 8,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Val Etf (IWD).