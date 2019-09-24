Moodys Com (MCO) Holding Held by Cibc World Markets Corp; Anchor Capital Advisors Holding in Carbonite (CARB) Lifted as Shares Declined

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 69,668 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 52,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 683,390 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Moodys Corp Com (MCO) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 6,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 28,666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60M, up from 22,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Moodys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $215.38. About 1.04 million shares traded or 31.81% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Luna County, Nm; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To University Of Illinois’ Series 2018a Auxiliary Facility System; Outlook Negative; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to CARDS Il Trust 2018-1 Notes; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Las Vegas Valley Water District, Nv’s 2018a Golt Bonds; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Rating To Korea Water Resources Corp’s Usd Mtn Drawdown; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Pertamina To Baa2 And Affirms Ratings Of Telkom And Wika Following Sovereign Upgrade; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Delafield, Wl’s GO Bonds; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Beaver Local School District, Oh’s Go Bonds To Ba2; Outlook Negative; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK FOR LATAM´S TELECOM INDUSTRY TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE AS TECH INVESTMENT INTENSIFIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Capital Lc has 22,695 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 49,650 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 52,286 shares or 0% of the stock. 706,948 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability. Scout Incorporated reported 0.18% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Susquehanna Llp invested in 96,026 shares. Granahan Investment Management Incorporated Ma holds 1.41M shares. Smith Graham Invest Advsr Lp owns 217,808 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 66,898 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 9,989 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 13,713 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Bernzott Capital, California-based fund reported 568,283 shares. Cannell Capital Lc has invested 1.68% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Oberweis Asset Mgmt invested 1.35% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 9,965 shares to 76,862 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 240,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,980 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Carbonite Stock Popped 17% Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CARB REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HAGENS BERMAN Reminds Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Such Is Life: How Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 59% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Carbonite CEO shares why itâ€™s bringing 3 Webroot leaders into its C-suite – Denver Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 211,238 shares to 73,560 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 90,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,404 shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Com (NASDAQ:CAR).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Names DK Bartley as Head of Diversity & Inclusion – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 14,253 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.06% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 5,272 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 1,122 shares. 441,614 were accumulated by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Bridges Mgmt stated it has 6,749 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 12,272 shares. 66,035 are owned by Voya Invest Llc. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg holds 0.12% or 705,555 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Asset Management One Communication Limited has invested 0.12% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 79,707 shares. Stevens Management Lp invested in 8,081 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Atwood Palmer invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). American Bancorp has 165 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Colorado-based Ghp Investment has invested 0.68% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).