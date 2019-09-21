Moody National Bank Trust Division Trimmed Position in Texas Instruments (TXN) as Stock Value Rose; Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Foster & Motley Upped Its Holding

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 42.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 6,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 22,784 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, up from 16,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 2.43 million shares traded or 36.63% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 46.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 29,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 35,058 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02 million, down from 65,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 7.62 million shares traded or 65.31% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 6.01M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Marvin & Palmer invested in 4.89% or 64,224 shares. Field And Main Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 3,340 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 448 shares in its portfolio. 86,670 are held by Qs Llc. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 607,398 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept invested in 4.66% or 97,797 shares. Halsey Ct reported 1,900 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0.32% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Central State Bank And Trust Com has 12,646 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 14,200 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.25% or 50,364 shares. Motco has 44,156 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 26,355 shares.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VOO) by 1,220 shares to 1,265 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VO) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 22.46 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 68,829 shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ls Invest Advsr Lc invested in 9,057 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Comerica Bancshares holds 43,691 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gp invested in 0.1% or 1.31M shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Optimum Investment Advsrs reported 240 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 95,980 shares. Cypress Capital Gp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). First Manhattan Communications has invested 0.15% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Estabrook Cap accumulated 6,066 shares. 33,744 were accumulated by Albert D Mason Incorporated. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd reported 4,517 shares stake. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 67,436 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

