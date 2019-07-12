Moody National Bank Trust Division Trimmed By $476,000 Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Position; Team (TISI) SI Decreased By 4.58%

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) stake by 38.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 4,250 shares as Ppg Industries Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 3.75%. The Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 6,733 shares with $760,000 value, down from 10,983 last quarter. Ppg Industries Inc now has $27.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $116.82. About 555,178 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 27/04/2018 – PPG APPROVES BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Net $353M; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PPG Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 45 Cents Per Share; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) had a decrease of 4.58% in short interest. TISI’s SI was 5.31 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.58% from 5.57 million shares previously. With 190,700 avg volume, 28 days are for Team Inc (NYSE:TISI)’s short sellers to cover TISI’s short positions. The SI to Team Inc’s float is 18.18%. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 47,331 shares traded. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has declined 23.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Rev $316.3M; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Team Inc; 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 58c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Team Inc; 09/03/2018 – Team, Inc. Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – Team Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11-12; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q REV. $316.3M, EST. $313.0M

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries had 11 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of PPG in report on Friday, March 22 to “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Friday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $125 target. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, January 18.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Appoints James T. Jones as Vice President, Procurement – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Awarded 5-year Contract to Supply Coatings, Technical Services to U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at INFINITY Science Center in Mississippi – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Introduces PPG SOLARON BLUE PROTECTION UV+ Blocking Technology for Aircraft Windows – Business Wire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Corporation holds 0% or 2,392 shares. Bp Plc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Novare Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 7,178 shares. New England And Mgmt owns 4,315 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd owns 5,263 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Com holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5.98M were accumulated by Trian Fund L P. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,011 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 2,719 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. S R Schill & Assoc invested 0.35% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 61,816 shares in its portfolio. Aull & Monroe Mgmt Corp invested in 0.25% or 4,168 shares. Btim owns 422,635 shares. Brookstone Capital owns 0.02% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,468 shares. 4,081 are owned by Field & Main Retail Bank.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, down 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. PPG’s profit will be $434.21M for 15.96 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.61% EPS growth.

More notable recent Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Team, Inc. (TISI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Team, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TISI – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Team, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Team, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $452.61 million. The firm operates through three divisions: TeamQualspec Group , TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. It currently has negative earnings. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $303,954 activity. Martin Craig L bought $303,954 worth of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Team, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.41 million shares or 5.41% less from 33.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) for 822,778 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc has 0% invested in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) for 11,546 shares. Pacific Global Investment reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 2.74 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 13,326 are owned by Millennium Management Lc. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 73,309 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 128,341 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon has 344,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability owns 220,388 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Communications Limited reported 24,083 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na reported 0% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 8,640 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Encompass Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 585,705 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 23,574 shares.