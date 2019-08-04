Moody National Bank Trust Division Stake in Yum! Brands (YUM) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; Nadler Financial Group Cut Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $423,549

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 24.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 4,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 12,238 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 16,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 1.70 million shares traded or 15.33% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17,983 shares to 18,046 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American National Insurance Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 9,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “McDonald’s Ends Its Exclusive Deal With Uber and Partners With DoorDash – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yum China tops comparable sales expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. Creed Greg also sold $1.32M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares. $1.83 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were sold by Gibbs David W.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Intel CEO Talks Apple Deal, China In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77 million shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.