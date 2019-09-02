Moody National Bank Trust Division Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lifted by $368,550; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Connable Office Trimmed Its Stake

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 14,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 187,288 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, down from 202,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIALS CO-HEAD IS SAID TO EXIT; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America said in a statement Thursday that its policy, first stated in April, on refusing to finance manufacturers of military-style weapons for civilians “is unchanged.”; 09/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decrease 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LBCM’S EXPECTED RATINGS AHEAD OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP RE-ORGANISATION

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 613,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.36M, up from 610,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,584 shares to 31,040 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,238 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guild Invest Management owns 11,680 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp stated it has 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Arizona-based Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 6.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 165,348 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 27.51 million shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Umb Bank N A Mo owns 2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 556,164 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest holds 0.08% or 15,030 shares. Richard C Young Ltd has 47,957 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 2.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa owns 2.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 128,063 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Prtn Llp has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Management stated it has 14,045 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Proffitt And Goodson reported 15,998 shares. Davis R M owns 276,615 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Ipswich Co has 103,858 shares for 4% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City holds 0.41% or 53,145 shares in its portfolio. Biondo Advsr Ltd invested in 0.11% or 16,450 shares. 31,434 are held by Optimum Inv Advsr. Dubuque Commercial Bank invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sage Fincl Grp reported 0% stake. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 24,212 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 448,657 shares. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 1.65 million shares or 0.4% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 23.11M shares. Stieven Capital Advsr Lp holds 560,500 shares. Court Place Limited Liability Com has 68,694 shares. Brandywine Limited Liability Corp reported 11.85M shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 15.21 million shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corp has 454,745 shares.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eurozone Etf (EZU) by 22,288 shares to 855,383 shares, valued at $33.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 14,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Prod (XOP).