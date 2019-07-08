Moody National Bank Trust Division Stake In American Water Works Co (AWK) Was Has Increased; Hallmark Capital Management Has Lifted Chevron (CVX) Stake by $474,780; Share Value Rose

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 3,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,170 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.85 million, up from 157,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $123.59. About 2.94 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 5100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 33,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,580 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.01. About 577,325 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM

