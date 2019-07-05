Moody National Bank Trust Division Position in Ppg Industries (PPG) Decreased by $476,000 as Market Value Rose; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Martin Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,733 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $760,000, down from 10,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $117.82. About 393,471 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 14/03/2018 – PPG RAISING PRICES FOR AUTOMOTIVE OEM CUSTOMERS IN THE AMERICAS; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 10/05/2018 – PPG PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 27/04/2018 – PPG SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGE $80M-$85M PRETAX; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 30,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 91,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 2.79 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Inv Management Lc holds 273 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 7,695 shares. The Ohio-based Bartlett And Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Alliancebernstein LP has 3.61 million shares. 2,969 are held by Amica Retiree Tru. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Investec Asset holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 363,509 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.1% or 7.60 million shares. The Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cypress Capital Grp invested 0.3% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Viking Investors Lp holds 4.72% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 13.74M shares. Luminus Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 605 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank And Trust Co owns 37,962 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 16,350 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.83 EPS, down 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. PPG’s profit will be $428.39 million for 16.10 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.61% EPS growth.

