Moody National Bank Trust Division Position in American Water Works Co (AWK) Has Upped as Market Value Rose; As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stock Rose, Riverpark Advisors Cut by $1.48 Million Its Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 5100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 33,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 34,580 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $125.61. About 220,530 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 14/05/2018 – American Water at Group Lunch Hosted By Eden Rock Today; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 15,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 72,665 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, down from 87,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $103.68. About 252,269 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.67M for 24.69 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback LP holds 2.5% or 215,000 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 181,658 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Van Eck Assocs Corporation invested 0.14% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). The Illinois-based Thomas Story Son Ltd Llc has invested 4.56% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Marshall Wace Llp reported 274,521 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Nuwave Inv Management Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 347 shares. American Natl Insur Tx holds 0.13% or 25,500 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Grp Lc holds 0.97% or 54,700 shares. Welch Forbes Lc invested in 67,473 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Mastrapasqua Asset Management stated it has 17,951 shares. Axa reported 22,244 shares.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,217 shares to 24,170 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 12,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 243 shares. 20,817 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. Lifeplan Fincl Gp Inc owns 80 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 3.73 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Tru Communication Ltd Llc accumulated 7,015 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Company invested in 2.67 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. 146,200 were accumulated by Robecosam Ag. Clark Mngmt Group Inc Inc invested in 0.06% or 25,533 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 1,740 shares stake. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.08% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Tradition Capital Management Ltd Company holds 4,817 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Brown Advisory holds 19,068 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 9,305 shares.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 56,701 shares to 123,080 shares, valued at $23.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 82,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,919 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

