Moody National Bank Trust Division Maintains Stake in Exelon (EXC); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Vigilant Capital Management Decreased Holding by $372,520

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,548 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 13,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 6.74M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 18851.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 107,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 107,834 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.92 billion market cap company. It closed at $45.2 lastly. It is up 7.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 29,892 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $14.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 114,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,200 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 56,487 shares. Dafna Capital Mgmt Llc reported 9,400 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company has 1.17% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Co owns 86,513 shares or 6.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alta Management Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bouchey Fincl Limited has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Todd Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Atlas Browninc has 30,726 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. 155,439 are held by Wade G W And. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 337,227 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 2.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2,156 were reported by Rothschild Cap Ltd Liability. First Republic Investment Management Inc invested in 0.73% or 1.00 million shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 33,388 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,582 shares to 120,103 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 82,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,919 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “U.S. DOE Awards Grant to ComEd, Partners to Advance â€œEnergy Internetâ€ – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Lc holds 1,119 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers holds 0.24% or 1,340 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Cap Mngmt holds 0.74% or 67,860 shares. Andra Ap holds 179,200 shares. Rothschild Invest Il reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 663,292 shares. 5.60 million are held by Charles Schwab Inv Management. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.68% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 334,530 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management reported 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma holds 0.24% or 11.19 million shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Company accumulated 34,507 shares. The Alabama-based Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.2% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 60,000 shares. Edgar Lomax Communications Va holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 813,351 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 165 shares.